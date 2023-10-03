Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo is "super" happy over the box-office success and glowing reviews of her film with Dolly de Leon, "A Very Good Girl," which grossed P40 million in just four days as of September 30.

Bernardo was asked for her reaction to the critical and box-office success of the Star Cinema movie on Tuesday, October 3, shortly before her departure for the US for its Hollywood premiere.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)