Kathryn Bernardo reacts to box-office success, glowing reviews of 'A Very Good Girl'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 03 2023 08:30 PM

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo is "super" happy over the box-office success and glowing reviews of her film with Dolly de Leon, "A Very Good Girl," which grossed P40 million in just four days as of September 30.

Bernardo was asked for her reaction to the critical and box-office success of the Star Cinema movie on Tuesday, October 3, shortly before her departure for the US for its Hollywood premiere.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)