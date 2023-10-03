Home > Entertainment How Lovi Poe introduced Mokang to her British husband ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2023 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Lovi Poe said she got to "introduce" her teleserye character Mokang to her British husband Monty Blencowe, at no less than their wedding reception in August. In an interview on the sidelines of the recent ABS-CBN Ball, the "Batang Quiapo" actress said she channeled her character in the primetime drama by dancing. "Nakita niya 'yun sa wedding. During the reception I was dancing like Mokang!" she said, laughing. "I don't know the thin line between Mokang and Lovi." Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Lovi Poe, ABS-CBN Ball, FPJ's Batang Quiapo Read More: Lovi Poe ABS-CBN Ball FPJ's Batang Quiapo