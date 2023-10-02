Donny's reaction to Belle saying, 'He makes me kilig'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Donny Pangilinan couldn't hide his smile when his screen partner Belle Mariano candidly admitted that he makes her "kilig," during their joint interview on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, September 30.

"I think we always find new ways... Hindi namin gusto na parang palaging same lang," Pangilinan said, when asked if he and Mariano ever "run out of kilig" as a pair.

Mariano, meanwhile, simply answered: "It comes organically. He makes me kilig.... He surprises me all the time."

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News