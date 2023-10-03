Watch more on iWantTFC

Acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon hopes that the Philippine film industry will follow suit in ensuring that workers and actors are protected and prioritized amid the continued rise of artificial intelligence (AI) use.

De Leon shared her insights on the Hollywood strike that addresses the proliferation of AI in the industry, among other issues, in an interview shortly before her flight for the US for the Los Angeles premiere of her film "A Very Good Girl."

In the Philippines, the Eddie Garcia bill, once passed, would be a good first step in institutionalizing reforms protecting film and TV workers and creatives, de Leon said.

(Interview by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)