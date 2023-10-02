Xyriel Manabat shares secret to 'pak na pak' TV portrayals

Watch more on iWantTFC

Xyriel Manabat credited the creatives behind her TV projects for her string of trending performances, including her relatable take on Roxy in "Senior High."

In an interview on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on September 30, Manabat added that the key to "pak na pak" portrayals is collaborating with writers and directors, by giving input on what resonates with young viewers.

(Interview by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)