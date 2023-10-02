Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor grateful to be paired with each other

Watch more on iWantTFC

At the "Forever Grateful"-themed ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, Sean Tristan and Raven Rigor mentioned their TV pairing as one of the things they are grateful for, saying they are still surprised by the amount of support they have received.

Tristan and Rigor, who were first cast as love interests in the 2022 series "Beach Bros," are paired anew in the thriller drama "Fractured," also streaming on iWantTFC.

(Interview by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)