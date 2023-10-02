'Paraiso' sisters and their dashing dates to the ABS-CBN Ball

Watch more on iWantTFC

The lead actresses who play the titular sisters in the afternoon drama "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" each arrived with a date to the ABS-CBN Ball last Saturday, September 30.

Loisa Andalio and Alexa Ilacad walked the red carpet with their co-stars Ronnie Alonte and KD Estrada, respectively; Charlie Dizon was accompanied by Carlo Aquino; while Elisse Joson had a date in Mccoy de Leon.

With the exception of Ilacad, who has not yet confirmed being officially a couple with Estrada, the "Paraiso" female leads attended the glitzy affair with their real-life partners.