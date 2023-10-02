Home  >  Entertainment

'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' cast heat up ABS-CBN Ball red carpet

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2023 07:07 PM

The cast of the afternoon drama "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" brought their fiery presence to the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet last Saturday, September 30, with the lead stars each bringing a date to the glitzy affair.

Jane Oineza and Ria Atayde were accompanied by their respective boyfriends and fellow actors RK Bagatsing and Zanjoe Marudo, while JC de Vera brought along his wife, Rikkah Cruz. Tony Labrusca, on the other hand, made his entrance with his former co-star Barbie Imperial.
