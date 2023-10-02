Home > Entertainment Maja Salvador reunites with 'The Iron Heart' cast at ABS-CBN Ball ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2023 08:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC TV royalty Maja Salvador, who had a limited special role in "The Iron Heart" in its opening weeks, got to reunite with the cast of the hit action drama last Saturday, September 30, at the ABS-CBN Ball. Salvador's reunion with her co-stars, including lead actor Richard Gutierrez, came at an opportune time, with just two weeks before the teleserye's October 13 conclusion. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Maja Salvador, Richard Gutierrez, The Iron Heart, ABS-CBN Ball, TV, television, series, teleserye Read More: Maja Salvador Richard Gutierrez The Iron Heart ABS-CBN Ball