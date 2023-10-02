Maja Salvador reunites with 'The Iron Heart' cast at ABS-CBN Ball

Watch more on iWantTFC

TV royalty Maja Salvador, who had a limited special role in "The Iron Heart" in its opening weeks, got to reunite with the cast of the hit action drama last Saturday, September 30, at the ABS-CBN Ball.

Salvador's reunion with her co-stars, including lead actor Richard Gutierrez, came at an opportune time, with just two weeks before the teleserye's October 13 conclusion.