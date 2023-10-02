'Linlang' stars are stunners on ABS-CBN Ball red carpet

Watch more on iWantTFC

The cast of the new ABS-CBN teleserye "Linlang," led by Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, were stunners on the red carpet of the media company's comeback ball last Saturday, September 30.

Chiu notably channeled her sultry character Juliana Lualhati, with her figure-hugging gown and wavy locks, while Avelino looked dapper and dashing — a stark contrast to his vengeful role in the series.