Kaori Oinuma reacts to feedback to her 'A Very Good Girl' role

Showbiz newcomer Kaori Oinuma believes she still has "a lot more to improve" amid the glowing feedback to her portrayal in the Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl."

In an interview on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on September 30, Oinuma said that while she is happy with the reviews of her performance in the movie, she does not let the praise get to her head. She also admitted that she was nervous about taking on the "make-or-break" role.

(Interview by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)