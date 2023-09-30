Home  >  Entertainment

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez's first interview as a married couple

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2023 01:01 AM | Updated as of Oct 01 2023 01:15 AM

For the first time since they got married early this year, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez finally agreed to do an interview as a married couple during the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30.

"Wala namang nagbago, may ring lang kami now," Salvador said of their strong relationship, when asked whether anything has changed since they exchanged vows.

