Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez's first interview as a married couple

For the first time since they got married early this year, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez finally agreed to do an interview as a married couple during the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30.

"Wala namang nagbago, may ring lang kami now," Salvador said of their strong relationship, when asked whether anything has changed since they exchanged vows.

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)