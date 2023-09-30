Home > Entertainment Kaila Estrada on a roll with 2 ABS-CBN series set to air ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2023 12:35 AM | Updated as of Oct 01 2023 01:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Actress Kaila Estrada is on a roll, as she is set to star in two ABS-CBN drama series which are both releasing in October: "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Linlang." Estrada spoke briefly about her back-to-back projects on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30, when asked what she is grateful for in line with the event's theme. (Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Kaila Estrada, ABS-CBN Ball, Can't Buy Me Love, Linlang, TV, television, series Read More: Kaila Estrada ABS-CBN Ball Can't Buy Me Love Linlang