Kaila Estrada on a roll with 2 ABS-CBN series set to air

Actress Kaila Estrada is on a roll, as she is set to star in two ABS-CBN drama series which are both releasing in October: "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Linlang."

Estrada spoke briefly about her back-to-back projects on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30, when asked what she is grateful for in line with the event's theme.

(Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News)