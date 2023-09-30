Home > Entertainment 'I'm grateful for you,' KD Estrada tells Alexa Ilacad ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2023 12:41 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC At the "Forever Grateful"-themed ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, rumored couple Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada were asked what they are grateful for, prompting a sweet admission from the actor. "I'm grateful for you," Estrada told Ilacad, with whom he has been paired on screen for a year now. (Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Alexa Ilacad, KD Estrada, KDLex, ABS-CBN Ball Read More: Alexa Ilacad KD Estrada KDLex ABS-CBN Ball