'I'm grateful for you,' KD Estrada tells Alexa Ilacad

At the "Forever Grateful"-themed ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, rumored couple Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada were asked what they are grateful for, prompting a sweet admission from the actor.

"I'm grateful for you," Estrada told Ilacad, with whom he has been paired on screen for a year now.

(Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News)