For Maxene Magalona, ABS-CBN is 'home'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2023 12:18 AM

Actress Maxene Magalona considers ABS-CBN a "home," recalling how the media giant took care of its artists and employees to the best of its ability, amid the twin crises of its free-TV shutdown and the pandemic.

Magalona shared her sentiments on the network on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball, themed "Forever Grateful," on Saturday, September 30.
