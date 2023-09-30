Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi grilled on status at ABS-CBN Ball

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rumored couple Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi, who attended the ABS-CBN Ball together, were grilled about their status prior to walking the red carpet on Saturday, September 30.

"We're special friends," Legaspi said of the Kapamilya singer, who meanwhile described the actress as "irreplaceable" in his life.

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)