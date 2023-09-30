Home  >  Entertainment

Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi grilled on status at ABS-CBN Ball

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2023 12:38 AM

Rumored couple Darren Espanto and Cassy Legaspi, who attended the ABS-CBN Ball together, were grilled about their status prior to walking the red carpet on Saturday, September 30.

"We're special friends," Legaspi said of the Kapamilya singer, who meanwhile described the actress as "irreplaceable" in his life.

