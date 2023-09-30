Watch more on iWantTFC

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Kapamilya leading man Sam Milby opened up about being an engaged couple in a rare interview together on Saturday, September 30, on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball.

"I'm grateful to be entering a new chapter with Sam... I think it's been an amazing year and I feel like next year is going to be even better," Gray said.

(Interview by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)

