Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Kapamilya leading man Sam Milby opened up about being an engaged couple in a rare interview together on Saturday, September 30, on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball. "I'm grateful to be entering a new chapter with Sam... I think it's been an amazing year and I feel like next year is going to be even better," Gray said. (Interview by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)