Home > Entertainment BGYO members on staying 'solid' despite challenges ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2023 01:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC BGYO members remain "solid" despite what their leader, Gelo Rivera, described as "negativity" and other challenges that have beset their group. Rivera, along with his group mates, also shared what they are grateful for — their loyal ACEs and the Kapamilya managament — on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30. (Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber BGYO, P-pop, ABS-CBN Ball Read More: BGYO P-pop ABS-CBN Ball