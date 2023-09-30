BGYO members on staying 'solid' despite challenges

Watch more on iWantTFC

BGYO members remain "solid" despite what their leader, Gelo Rivera, described as "negativity" and other challenges that have beset their group.

Rivera, along with his group mates, also shared what they are grateful for — their loyal ACEs and the Kapamilya managament — on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30.

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)