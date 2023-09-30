Home  >  Entertainment

Why John Arcilla considers ABS-CBN 'family'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 09:59 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

At the "Forever Grateful"-themed ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, acclaimed actor John Arcilla expressed his gratitude to have found "family" in his home network, saying his colleagues, including Kapamilya executives, have been a reliable presence during challenging periods in his personal life.

(Video from Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News)
Read More:  ABS-CBN Ball   John Arcilla  