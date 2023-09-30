Home > Entertainment Vice Ganda recognized by gov't for contribution to Philippine cinema ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 06:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has been recognized for her contribution to Philippine cinema by the national agency on film development — an award which she dedicated to her collaborators and audiences in her speech on Saturday, September 30. Vice Ganda, who was unable to attend the September 29 awarding ceremony organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, belatedly received her trophy in the live episode of "It's Showtime" the following day. The "Unkabogable" host paid tribute to the late director Wenn Deramas, whom she credited as instrumental to her box-office success and launch to stardom. She also congratulated her fellow awardees: TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon), Ai-Ai delas Alas, Eugene Domingo, and Michael V. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber It's Showtime, Vice Ganda, FDCP, film, movie, award Read More: It's Showtime Vice Ganda FDCP