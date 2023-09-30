Watch more on iWantTFC

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has been recognized for her contribution to Philippine cinema by the national agency on film development — an award which she dedicated to her collaborators and audiences in her speech on Saturday, September 30.

Vice Ganda, who was unable to attend the September 29 awarding ceremony organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, belatedly received her trophy in the live episode of "It's Showtime" the following day.

The "Unkabogable" host paid tribute to the late director Wenn Deramas, whom she credited as instrumental to her box-office success and launch to stardom.

She also congratulated her fellow awardees: TVJ (Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon), Ai-Ai delas Alas, Eugene Domingo, and Michael V.