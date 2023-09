Susan Africa on 'Batang Quiapo' role: 'Mayaman o mahirap, I love my job!'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen veteran Susan Africa, who is often seen as an underprivileged character on television, is relishing the change of getting to portray a rich "doña" in the top-rating primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Africa spoke about her latest teleserye character on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, saying, "Mayaman o mahirap, I love my job!"

(Video from Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News)