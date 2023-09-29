Mistake in stage blocking has 'Showtime' hosts 'teleporting' 7 times

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Sa 30 years ko sa pag-ho-hosting, ngayon ko lang 'to naranasan!" Amy Perez said after having to switch stage blockings not once or twice, but seven times, in a hilarious moment in the live episode of "It's Showtime" on Friday.

What started as a mistake in their blocking — announcing the daily winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan from center-stage, instead of the side — the hosts, led by Vice Ganda, devised away to not be seen on camera while they went to their correct positions.

The hurried change in blockings ended up becoming a gag, where Vice Ganda, Perez, as well as Kim Chiu and Vhong Navarro, appeared to "teleport" to different parts of the studio seven times.

They only stopped when Perez struggled to stand from lying down, prompting her to protest in jest, "Pagod na pagod na ako sa inyo! Bakit niyo ako ginaganito? Patawarin kayong mga bata kayo!"