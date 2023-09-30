Judy Ann Santos on ABS-CBN: 'We are expanding'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Iba na ngayon ang ABS-CBN — we are expanding," said screen superstar Judy Ann Santos, as she opened the media company's 2023 ball on Saturday, September 30.

Santos, who was the first to walk the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball along with her husband, TV host Ryan Agoncillo, was asked what she is grateful for in line with the event's theme.

She mentioned the expansion of ABS-CBN as a content creator, which has given creatives and artists like her more opportunities to collaborate outside their home networks.