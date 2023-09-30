Home > Entertainment Coco Martin, Julia Montes hold hands on ABS-CBN Ball red carpet ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2023 08:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Coco Martin and Julia Montes held hands as they walked the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30 — their first public appearance together since confirming their long-rumored relationship earlier this year. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Coco Martin, Julia Montes, ABS-CBN Ball Read More: Coco Martin Julia Montes ABS-CBN Ball