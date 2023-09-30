Home  >  Entertainment

Coco Martin, Julia Montes hold hands on ABS-CBN Ball red carpet

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2023 08:40 PM

Coco Martin and Julia Montes held hands as they walked the red carpet of the ABS-CBN Ball on Saturday, September 30 — their first public appearance together since confirming their long-rumored relationship earlier this year.
