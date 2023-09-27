Vice Ganda asks Kim Chiu: 'Lahat ba nakapagbigay ng closure sa 'yo?'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu was caught off guard when Vice Ganda diverted to her the question of having closure after a failed relationship, in a humorous moment in the September 27 episode of "It's Showtime."

The topic came up during the singing competition Tawag ng Tanghalan, when a contestant shared his own experience of seeking closure after his relationship ended.

"Sumarado na lang," said Chiu, whose romantic relationships have unfolded publicly. "May mga bagay na kailangan natin isarado para makapagbukas ulit tayo ng panibago."