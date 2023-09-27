6 years later, contestant returns to 'Showtime,' thanks Vice Ganda

Watch more on iWantTFC

Returning to Tawag ng Tanghalan six years after he first joined the singing competition, a contestant took the opportunity to personally thank Vice Ganda for the comedy superstar's kind gesture for him and his family, in the September 27 episode of "It's Showtime."

Luzon bet JB, who first competed in the noontime program in November 2017, refreshed Vice Ganda's memory as the host appeared clueless as to why he was thanking her. Vice Ganda, JB recalled, had offered to help fulfill his dream of treating his family to a vacation.

"Gusto ko sanang i-take ang opportunity na 'to thank Meme Vice and of course si Tiyang Amy. Kasi, that time, birthday ko po, tapos binigyan niyo po ako ng pang treat ko for my family sa Baguio," JB said.

