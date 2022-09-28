Home  >  Entertainment

Kim Chiu natuwa sa suporta sa kaniya ni Lauren Dyogi sa premiere ng 'Always'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2022 08:03 PM

Ikinatuwa ni Kim Chiu ang sorpesang pagsuporta ni Lauren Dyogi sa premiere night ng pelikula niyang "Always." Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 28 Setyembre 2022. 


 

