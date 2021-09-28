Home > Entertainment Iconic serial killer role ni Aga Muhlach muling bibigyang-buhay ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2021 08:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Muling bibigyang buhay sa isang series for international release ang iconic serial killer role ni Aga Muhlach sa pelikulang "Sa Aking Mga Kamay." Kilalanin ang Kapamilya actor na gaganap dito. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Setyembre 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPh, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news TV Patrol Aga Muhlach serial killer movie series actor Sa Aking Mga Kamay Rebirth of the Cattleya Killer /news/09/28/21/ka-leody-de-guzman-accepts-nomination-for-president-in-2022/sports/09/28/21/mma-pacio-eyes-potential-clash-with-masunyane-naito/news/09/28/21/more-college-programs-allowed-to-hold-limited-face-to-face-classes/entertainment/09/28/21/just-a-list-of-facts-that-show-how-old-probinsyano-is/sports/09/28/21/boxing-ancajas-trains-with-porter-at-wild-card