Iconic serial killer role ni Aga Muhlach muling bibigyang-buhay

Posted at Sep 28 2021 08:31 PM

Muling bibigyang buhay sa isang series for international release ang iconic serial killer role ni Aga Muhlach sa pelikulang "Sa Aking Mga Kamay." Kilalanin ang Kapamilya actor na gaganap dito. Nagpa-Patrol, MJ Felipe. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Setyembre 2021

