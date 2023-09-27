Watch more on iWantTFC

Acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon turned emotional at the premiere night of "A Very Good Girl" on Tuesday, September 27, as she spoke of the "special" career milestone of starring in her first lead role in a mainstream film.

"Naiiyak ako, ba't ganu'n?" de Leon said in her speech before the screening of the Star Cinema movie, prompting her co-star Kathryn Bernardo to comfort and cheer for her.