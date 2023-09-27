Home > Entertainment 'Naiiyak ako': Dolly de Leon turns emotional at 'A Very Good Girl' premiere ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 27 2023 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon turned emotional at the premiere night of "A Very Good Girl" on Tuesday, September 27, as she spoke of the "special" career milestone of starring in her first lead role in a mainstream film. "Naiiyak ako, ba't ganu'n?" de Leon said in her speech before the screening of the Star Cinema movie, prompting her co-star Kathryn Bernardo to comfort and cheer for her. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber film, movie, Dolly de Leon, Kathryn Bernardo, A Very Good Girl, Star Cinema Read More: Dolly de Leon Kathryn Bernardo A Very Good Girl Star Cinema