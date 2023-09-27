Kaori Oinuma wows with daring outfit at 'A Very Good Girl' premiere

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kaori Oinuma surprised her fans with a daring outfit at the premiere night of the Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon starrer "A Very Good Girl" on Tuesday, September 27.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, who has mostly opted for a wholesome image, walked the red carpet in a cleavage-baring red suit, to match her much talked about role in the Star Cinema movie.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "A Very Good Girl" rolls out in cinemas nationwide on September 27.