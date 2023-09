Watch more on iWantTFC

Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario has teamed up anew with BINI, the P-pop act dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," for a third song that's poised to replicate the success of their past collaborations.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Monday, September 25, del Rosario spoke in detail about "Karera," BINI's latest dance tune with she wrote as a warm ode to those struggling with anxiety; as well as her previous songs performed by the group — the viral hit "Na Na Na" and the love anthem "Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi."

(Interview by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News)