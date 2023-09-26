HORI7ON's Marcus holds back tears as he details journey in Korea

Watch more on iWantTFC

HORI7ON's Marcus turned emotional as he detailed the group's journey in South Korea where they trained for months, during the pop act's guesting on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, September 26.

Marcus said that their group went through a lot but what really struck him and fellow member Jeromy was being away from their families for a long time. He added that this made them struggle in adjusting to the situation, to which his fans responded that they love him.