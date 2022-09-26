Home  >  Entertainment

Piolo Pascual biyaheng Hollywood na ba?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2022 08:18 PM

Buhos ang papuri kay Joanna Ampil bilang unang babaeng aktor na gaganap na Engineer sa "Miss Saigon" habang inilabas na ang bagong single ni "American Idol" finalist Jessica Sanchez. Samantala, biyaheng Hollywood na ba si Piolo Pascual? Nagpa-Patrol, Mario Dumaual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 26 Setyembre 2022

