Ryan Bang reveals introducing girlfriend to family in Korea

"It's Showtime" host Ryan Bang beamed as he shared recent personal milestones, including the reunion of his estranged parents after 10 years, during the September 25 episode of the noontime program.

Bang was asked by his co-hosts about his brief stay in his home country earlier this month. He revealed that having his parents together, who have long been separated, was also an opportunity to introduce to them his girlfriend.