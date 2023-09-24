This former 'PBB' housemate is now a dancer in Italy

Watch more on iWantTFC

A former housemate of "Pinoy Big Brother" returned to the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage now as one of known dancers in Italy.

Akie Poblete of "PBB Otso" was joined by Hermes World of Dance Italy to showcase Pinoy talent during the "ASAP in Milan" tour.

They were joined by Maymay Entrata, AC Bonifacio, Belle Mariano, and Dimples Romana.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.