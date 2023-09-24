Home  >  Entertainment

DonBelle, 'Linlang' stars nagpakilig sa 'ASAP in Milan'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2023 05:54 PM

Nagpakilig ang love team nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano sa "ASAP in Milan" kasama pa ang ibang Kapamilya stars nitong Linggo.

Inawit nina Mariano at Pangilinan ang "Uhaw" matapos kantahin nina Janella Salvador at Joshua Garcia ang "Pasilyo".

"Habang Buhay" naman ang handog ng "Linlang" stars na sina Kim Chiu at Paolo Avelino.

Mapapanood tuwing tanghali ng Linggo ang "ASAP" sa mga sumusunod na platform: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, at TFC.

