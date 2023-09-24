Watch more on iWantTFC

"ASAP in Milan" concluded with medley of ABS-CBN teleserye theme songs in their "The Greatest Showdown" segment.

Lovi Poe and Martin Nievera sang "Your Love" which was recently used for "Dolce Amore" led by Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.

KZ Tandingan and Klarisse de Guzman "Pangako Sa’yo" while Erik Santos and Angeline Quinto had a duet to "Tayong Dalawa".



Darren and Janella Salvador sang "Ililigtas Ka Niya" recently used in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" while Morissette belted her iconic rendition of "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" for "Broken Marriage Vow".

The set was concluded by Piolo Pascual and Regine Velasquez with "Ikaw Ang Pangarap" from "Lobo".

