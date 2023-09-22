Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Singer Erik Santos on Friday acknowledged the hosts of "It's Showtime" as among his sources of strength during some challenging moments in his life.

After a special number with Tawag ng Tanghalan champions, Santos, who is part of the judges of the singing contest in the noontime Kapamilya show, expressed gratitude to his "Showtime" family, saying, "You make me feel that I am loved and that I am not alone."

"Alam n'yo mga Madlang Pipol, sa panahon na nasa lowest point ako ng buhay ko, 'yung mga kaibigan kong ito ay nasa tabi ko. Kaya, 'Showtime family', maraming, maraming salamat sa inyo," he said.

Santos' father Renato died in August, while his mother Angelita passed away nine months prior in November 2022.

Vhong Navarro, one of the show's main hosts, assured Santos he can always rely on his friends in "Showtime".

"I'm just so very proud to be your friend and to see how strong you are," Kim Chiu told the balladeer, who is celebrating his 20th year in the industry this 2023.

"Pinapatibay ka lang lalo ni Lord, dahil marami ka pang mai-inspire na mga tao," Navarro added.

In response, Santos said, "Siyempre, binibigyan niya tayo ng mga taong nagiging instrumento para lumakas tayo. At isa na kayo dun. My 'Showtime' family, thank you so much, very much."

The singer will hold a concert dubbed “MilEStone” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Oct. 6.

Santos started his career in show business after winning the singing competition "Star in a Million" back in 2003.