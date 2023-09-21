Home  >  Entertainment

'Hindi gustuhin'? Vice Ganda, may hugot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 22 2023 02:08 AM

Napahugot si Vice Ganda na minsan ding naramdaman na "hindi gustuhin," nang mapunta ang usapan sa ligawan sa Tawag ng Tanghalan nitong Huwebes, Setyembre 1.

"Ang hirap ng pakiramdam na hindi ka gustuhin, samantalang 'yung iba, lahat na lang sila ang gusto, 'di ba?" aniya sa contestant na umaming hindi siya natipuhan ng nililigawan.

