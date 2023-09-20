Home  >  Entertainment

Maricel Soriano tampok sa 2 teleserye na sabay ipapalabas

Posted at Sep 21 2023 02:38 AM | Updated as of Sep 21 2023 02:45 AM

"Napaka blessed" kung ilarawan ni Maricel Soriano ang nararamdaman ngayong sunod-sunod ang mga proyekto niya sa showbiz, kabilang na ang dalawang teleserye na magsasabay sa ere.

Sa panayam nitong Miyerkoles, Setyembre 20, ibinahagi ng "Diamond Star" ang kaniyang saya sa pagiging parte ng "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," na napapanood ngayon sa telebisyon, at ng "Linlang," na ipapalabas naman sa Prime Video simula Oktubre.

Bukod sa dalawang serye mula sa ABS-CBN, bibida rin sa pelikula si Maricel, kasama ang matagal nang katrabaho na si Roderick Paulate.

