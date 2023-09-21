Kathryn Bernardo's speech as Outstanding Asian Star prize winner in South Korea
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 21 2023 07:47 PM
celebrity news, award, Kathryn Bernardo, Seoul International Drama Awards, Outstanding Asian Star
- /video/news/09/21/23/mga-bata-tumakas-sa-socorro-bayanihan-dahil-umano-sa-sapilitang-trabaho-kasal
- /sports/09/21/23/filipinas-put-trust-on-coach-torcaso-as-they-face-hk
- /news/09/21/23/malala-na-ito-senators-outraged-by-video-of-airport-staff-swallowing-stolen-cash
- /entertainment/09/21/23/look-kathryn-gun-atthaphan-on-stage-in-seoul-awards
- /business/09/21/23/govt-mulling-cut-to-rice-tariffs-to-reduce-prices-neda