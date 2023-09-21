Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo received the Outstanding Asian Star prize at the 18th Seoul International Drama Awards in South Korea on Thursday, September 21.

Bernardo, the lone Filipino recipient of the regional award, dedicated the recognition to the team behind "2 Good 2 Be True" and her co-stars in the ABS-CBN series, Ronaldo Valdez and Daniel Padilla.

Bernardo shared the stage with acclaimed Thai actor Gun Atthaphan, her fellow awardee.

(Video from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News)