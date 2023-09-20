Watch more on iWantTFC

Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo said she is proud to represent the team behind "2 Good 2 Be True" and her mother network ABS-CBN as an award recipient in the upcoming Seoul International Drama Awards.

In an interview on Wednesday, September 20, just before her flight to South Korea, Bernardo said she is also dedicating her recognition as Outstanding Asian Star to her fans, who were instrumental in her bagging the award.

The 18th edition of Seoul Drama International Awards will be held on September 21, with live broadcast on Korea's KBS2TV.

Bernardo's latest international nod comes a week before the Philippine release of her new film co-starring Dolly de Leon, "A Very Good Girl," on September 27.

(Interview by Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News)