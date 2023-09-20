Kathryn Bernardo proud to represent ABS-CBN, PH as award recipient in South Korea
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 20 2023 06:28 PM
celebrity news, TV, television, film, awards, Kathryn Bernardo, Seoul International Drama Awards, ABS-CBN, South Korea
- /life/09/20/23/mr-shooli-to-receive-up-gawad-plaridel-award
- /news/09/20/23/sara-duterte-to-attend-education-summit-in-korea-as-keynote-speaker
- /sports/09/20/23/football-strong-2nd-half-propels-shandong-taishan-past-kaya
- /sports/09/20/23/level-of-play-in-bleague-just-keeps-on-improving-says-dwight
- /life/09/20/23/beauty-shorts-new-makeup-skin-care-products-and-more