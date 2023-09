How Anne comforted contestant who cried after 'gong'

Watch more on iWantTFC

A 15-year-old contestant in Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant broke down in tears after her performance was interrupted by the hitting of the gong, signaling her early elimination from the competition on Wednesday, September 20.

Luzon bet Queen Eliza, who performed "My Way," got comforting words from "It's Showtime" hosts Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario. The judges also shared heartfelt advice for the young hopeful, with Erik Santos pointing out that he, too, was once eliminated from a singing contest only to become its champion later on.

Aside from Queen Eliza, another daily contender, Kirby of Mindanao, was eliminated by gong, making the Visayas representative Roselle the automatic winner for the day.