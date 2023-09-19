Tears flow as single mom wins P750K jackpot in 'Isip Bata'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tears flowed on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday, September 19, as a single mother finally clinched the elusive jackpot prize of "Isip Bata," which had ballooned to P750,000 after several weeks of having no winners.

The single mom, Ruby, was instantly in tears when it was revealed that her answer matched that of Argus, the "Batang Cute Po" randomly paired with her for the jackpot round.

In the game show, the contestant must have three straight matching answers with the child, in order to win the jackpot prize.

"Nag-ti-thank you talaga ako, kasi pang tuition talaga siya ng anak ko, kasi single mom ako, at wala akong trabaho," a crying Ruby said.

Her daughter Kimberly had to stop her college education due to their financial situation, Ruby explained. But the jackpot prize — plus her winnings in the preliminary round to make a total of P761,000 — ensures that her child can continue studying.

The hosts of "It's Showtime" noted coincidences which they said might just indicate that Ruby was fated to take home the jackpot.

For one, Argus was mentioning wanting to go straight to college, in a conversation with Vice Ganda during the segment. Anne Curtis and Kim Chiu, meanwhile, said they had just been talking about the latter's real name: Kimberly.