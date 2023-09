Post Malone rocks MOA Arena, invites Pinoy fan to jam onstage

Watch more on iWantTFC

American rapper-songwriter Austin Richard Post, more popularly known as Post Malone, has just wrapped up his concert at the MOA Arena in Pasay City.

For an hour and 40 minutes, fans were treated to a medley of Post Malone hits such as 'Circles', 'Congratulations' as well as 'Sunflower' from the Oscar-winning animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The American singer-songwriter opened the show with 'Better Now' , 'Wow' and 'Zack and Codeine'.

Halfway thru the show, Austin invited a fan to jam with him. He introduced the fan as "Dia" and said she she would be playing the guitar while he sang 'Stay'.

Before playing, Dia proudly said: "Hi guys, I made it." She got a hug, a selfie, and Post Malone's drinking cup.

Before wrapping up, Post Malone thanked his Filipino fans for welcoming him and supporting his music.

He is set to perform at the Nangang International Exhibition Center in Taipei on September 20, Seoul’s KINTEX Hall on September 23, Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Arena on September 25 and the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on September 27.