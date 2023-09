JM on courting Donnalyn: 'Napapawi inip ko 'pag nakikita ko siya'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Actor JM de Guzman said he does not mind the long wait to finally get a sweet "yes" from singer Donnalyn Bartolome, whom he has been courting for nearly a year.

De Guzman was asked about the status of his relationship with Bartolome on Monday, September 18, on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary celebration of dental clinic Urban Smiles.

"Napapawi ang inip ko 'pag nakikita ko siya," said the Kapamilya actor, who first made public his intention to court Bartolome in October 2022.