Claudine addresses rumored casting in DonBelle series

Claudine Barretto has addressed her rumored casting in the teleserye debut of Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, confirming that she was indeed offered to be part of the project.

The screen veteran was asked whether she is part of "Can't Buy Me Love" on Monday, September 18, on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary celebration of the celebrity dental clinic Urban Smiles.

"Yes, it was offered, pero unfortunately hindi nagtugma 'yung mga schedule," she said.