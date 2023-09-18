Watch more on iWantTFC

Comedian Awra Briguela and the complainant in the cases related to the controversial bar scuffle in Makati City faced each other on Monday, September 18, in the continuation of the city prosecutor's preliminary investigation.

Briguela's camp submitted a rejoinder or an answer to the earlier affidavit filed by the complainant "Ron."

According to Ron's lawyer, Atty. Nick Nañgit, the complaint has been submitted for resolution. "Maghihintay na lang tayo ng ilang araw para mag decide ang prosecutor kung may probable cause na isampa na sa korte," he said.

Briguela is facing raps for light threats, grave coercion, and violation of the Safe Spaces Act, in addition to earlier filed complaints of alarm and scandal, physical injuries, direct assault, and disobedience to person in authority.

(Report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News)