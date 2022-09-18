Home  >  Entertainment

Kathryn Bernardo nagpasalamat sa mga tumatangkilik sa '2 Good 2 Be True'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2022 08:02 PM

Nailigtas ng isang fan ang kaniyang lolo sa tulong ng napanood niyang eksena sa seryeng "2 Good 2 Be True." Natuwa naman ang bidang si Kathryn Bernardo, na inspired na pagbutihin pa ang pagganap sa serye. Nagpa-Patrol, Ganiel Krishnan. TV Patrol, Linggo, 18 Setyembre 2022

