Kathryn Bernardo nagpasalamat sa mga tumatangkilik sa '2 Good 2 Be True'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 18 2022 08:02 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top, Star Patrol
- /news/09/18/22/marcos-sister-irene-is-rep-to-queen-elizabeth-iis-funeral
- /news/09/18/22/radio-commentator-stabbed-to-death-in-negros-oriental
- /news/09/18/22/police-foil-alleged-theft-of-taxi-in-manila
- /news/09/18/22/bangkay-ng-lalaki-natagpuan-sa-septic-tank-sa-cagayan
- /video/life/09/18/22/hamon-at-pagsubok-ng-mga-magtatahong-at-magtatalaba