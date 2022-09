Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — OPM artists Bamboo and Ez Mil sang one of the hit songs of British singer Harry Styles at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage on Sunday.

In a rare collaboration, Bamboo and Ez Mil sang "Late Night Talking" from the new album "Harry's House."

Styles got cozy in the music video of his latest single "Late Night Talking," released last July. Directed by Bradley & Pablo, "Late Night Talking" is the second single off his album.

In the video, Styles enjoys his life in bed wondering about the person he's talking to late at night.

In the US “Late Night Talking” debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 together with “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” “Matilda," and “As It Was” returning to the top spot.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).